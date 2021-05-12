NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $885,000 Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Baozun by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of BZUN opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

