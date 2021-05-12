NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $226,000 Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

NYSE HEI opened at $138.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.13. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

