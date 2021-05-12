$8.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce earnings of $8.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.44. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $30.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $45.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $29.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $38.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $52,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $420.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.37. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

