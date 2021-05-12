Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a market outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

