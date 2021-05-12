COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 162,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

