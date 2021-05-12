Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Shares of KOR stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

