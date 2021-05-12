Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

