Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,546 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 45.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Shares of DHI opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

