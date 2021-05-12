Greenleaf Trust Acquires 740 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

