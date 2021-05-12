Greenleaf Trust Acquires 813 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

