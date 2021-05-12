Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 23,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $99.03 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

