Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $501,539,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 355,966 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW opened at $264.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

