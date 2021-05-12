Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 263.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,010.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

