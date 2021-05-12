WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner Sells 30,000 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,586.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

