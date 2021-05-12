Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

