Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

NDLS stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.05 million, a PE ratio of -24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $10,726,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

