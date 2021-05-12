Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 192.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100,724 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $1,840,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

