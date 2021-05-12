Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMND. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of LMND opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,053,000 after buying an additional 358,344 shares during the period. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $315,787,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

