US Bancorp DE Acquires 540 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Truist boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $150.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.39. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $152.21.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

