JustInvest LLC Acquires New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of CASY opened at $218.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.20. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

