A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $73.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In related news, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $2,355,070.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,869.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,110 shares of company stock worth $8,916,341. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

