Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Total were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Total by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Total by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Total by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Total by 63.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TOT. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.