Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of CE stock opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

