DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.43 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in YETI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.