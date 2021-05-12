DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,550 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,967,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

