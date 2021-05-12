DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.63 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

