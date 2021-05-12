DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,123 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.