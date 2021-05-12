DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,794 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

