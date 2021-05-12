Comerica Bank Has $4.74 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NCR were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

