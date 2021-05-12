Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 333.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after purchasing an additional 117,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,968,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996 over the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

