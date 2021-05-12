Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CXP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

