Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

CECE opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.