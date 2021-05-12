Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. Research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

