ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry's growth over the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings performance in six of the past seven quarters. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Acquisitions act as a growth analyst. Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment that is likely to persist through 2020. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile.”

ABM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE:ABM opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

