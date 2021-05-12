U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,819 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Graham D. Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00.

Shares of USPH opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.