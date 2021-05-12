Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

