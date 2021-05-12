Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issued By SVB Leerink

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5,001,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $203,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

