William Blair Comments on Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,300.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.