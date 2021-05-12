Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,400 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Comerica by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMA opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

