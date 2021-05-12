The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James Sells 89,999 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,898,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 141.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

