Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds an acreage position along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada. “

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GPORQ opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $244.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.16 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 410.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.