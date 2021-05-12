EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

