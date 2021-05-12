Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Increased to $23.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

