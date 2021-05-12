Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

DROOF has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

