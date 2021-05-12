Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $220.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.24, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.79. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

