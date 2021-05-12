Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.02 Million in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.20% of ConnectOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CNOB opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.