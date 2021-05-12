Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the local business review company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

YELP stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Yelp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after acquiring an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after buying an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

