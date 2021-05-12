Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,620 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In other National CineMedia news, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

