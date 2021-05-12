The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

