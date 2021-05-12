NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $570,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,083.90 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.97 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,203.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,056.34.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.